The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, assures that he maintains “intact” the “challenge of assuming all the commitments acquired” and predicts a “future of work in common for those of us who have close approaches and to prevent anyone from ever putting you at risk again». In his opinion, this Government “needs all of us who believe in the Region and in freedom.”

In his last intervention in the second session of the debate on the motion of no confidence before the vote, López Miras announced that he will officially request that remove from the daily sessions the “insults” that the deputies of Cs, PSOE and Podemos “They have carried out on members of the Governing Council, because the Region does not deserve to go down in history through a chapter as unworthy as that of the insults that we have seen today.”

«We have seen the secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, out of his mind, gone, he has lost his papers and has shown that can not be more than leader of the opposition“, According to López Miras, who believes that the socialist leader” has tried to intimidate, has been aggressive, unworthy and has used the worst arts of the mafias against members of the Governing Council and has spoken of corruption when he is the only accused of the camera”.

He denied the version of the march of Martínez Vidal of the PP, and pointed out that it was the Popular Party that “did not have it, got angry and sought accommodation in another party.” Regarding the Cs deputy, Juan José Molina, he regretted that “it is allowed to speak of the voters of the orange formation, when on Sunday they spoke through a serious and seven out of ten Cs voters did not want this for the Region».

«Above all, the majority of the citizens and inhabitants of the Region say that we should not have come this far, that they have a government at their service, but some did not understand it that way; they thought that the Government had to be at their private service, and at the worst possible moment, in the midst of the pandemic, “he remarked. In his opinion, Martínez Vidal and Conesa «have been portrayed, they have shown what their priorities are and that the life and well-being of Murcians is not; it’s a shame, not for me, but for their own constituents.

He has criticized that the Region “is going through the hardest moment since the Constitution of 1978 and for a year we have been fighting a pandemic that has taken the lives of 1,047 of our people”, and believes that “there should not be a more important occupation of a government to fight tirelessly so that there is no fourth wave.

«Your attempt, Mr. Conesa and Martínez Vidal, has been an authentic irresponsibility, but I will not dedicate more time to it, it is time to look forward and express gratitude to all those who believe in the freedom of this proposal in front of the armed government of Pedro Sánchez », It ended.