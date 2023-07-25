Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 2:30 p.m.



The acting president, Fernando López Miras, this morning offered Vox a meeting to be held this Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Regional Assembly to try to unblock his investiture. “I do not have information. Nobody has called me,” said the regional president of Vox, José Angel Antelo, when asked by this newspaper.

However, LA VERDAD was able to confirm in official sources of the acting government that at the request of López Miras, the spokesman in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, called the deputy spokesman for Vox, Rubén Martínez Alpáñez, this morning to close that appointment to which the PP attends with the aim of reaching an understanding for the investiture of López Miras as soon as possible, before the expiration of the two months from which the law requires the calling of new elections.

The PP maintains its will to govern alone as a red line, but is open to the incorporation of Vox into positions of institutional representation, such as the Senate, where it has not won a seat in the last generals, or the Congress Table itself. For its part, Vox maintains, despite the setback suffered by 37,000 votes compared to the 2019 general elections in the Region and the loss of a deputy, its unalterable demand to enter the Executive.