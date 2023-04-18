The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, announced this Monday that the journalist Carmen Conesa joins his candidacy for the next 28-M elections. Conesa, who is currently the presenter of the Onda Regional program ‘Plaza Pública’, will be number two on the list for the Regional Assembly.

“Grateful to Carmen Conesa for joining the PP project as number 2 of the regional candidacy, a clear sign of her commitment to make the Region of Murcia more and better,” López Miras wrote in his tweet.

In response, the candidate has indicated, on the same social network, that she joins the political project “happy, excited, independently and with all the strength in the world to work for my land, the Region of Murcia, as I have always done », while thanking López Miras for the «trust» placed.

In 2022, the journalist received the Antena de Plata from the Association of Radio and Television of the Region of Murcia as the best radio professional. In addition, Carmen Conesa embodied the figure of Doña Sardina this year. During the reading of the Testament, she took the opportunity to ask politicians who appear at the next appointment at the polls to “include good reasons and a little less fanfare.”

In fact, he made a sarcastic reference to the project to expand the tram route and the mobility plan due to which numerous trees have been cut down in recent weeks: «So many chainsaws and so many ‘motoserrano’ that wherever they pass, the grass becomes dry». He did not forget the state of the Mar Menor or the cutting of the Tajo-Segura Transfer.

He also has extensive experience on television both in programs and news on La7. He started working on the radio at the age of 17, has gone through the RNE buses and has always combined his career in both media, radio and television.

The preference for signing candidates from outside the party is not new. In the last regional elections, held on May 26, 2019, López Miras also incorporated two independent women to the top of the list: as number two, the Vice Chancellor for Students of the University of Murcia, Cristina Sánchez, whom later he appointed Minister of Tourism, Youth and Sports, and the captain of the Spanish wheelchair basketball team, Sonia Ruiz Escribano, was at number three. Miras also incorporated the president of the Superior Council of Brotherhoods of Murcia, Ramón Sánchez-Parra, in another of the starting positions, the eighth.