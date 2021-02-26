The regional president, Fernando López Miras, was shown this Friday in Lorca a supporter of not lifting the perimeter closure of the Region at Easter, corroborating the statements made this Thursday in this regard by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño.

Asked by journalists, López Miras said that “We have to be very cautious” and follow the indications of the experts in Epidemiology and Public Health who say that if we relax health measures “we can fall into the fourth wave at the end of March or early April.” He assured that Murcia is the fourth autonomous community with the lowest rate of coronavirus infections in the country and “if we open the perimeter we will multiply the risk of infections in Murcia.”

He added that “we have managed to make the incidence of coronavirus one of the lowest in the country and we have to try with the vaccination process to create a security bubble in the Region until we manage to overcome this pandemic.” For the president of Murcia “saying that we can go out at Easter can lead us to frustration and a false feeling” of improvement.

He said that infections are falling and that “we will be able to relax some activities that were being seriously harmed” by the restrictions but “this does not mean that we have defeated the virus.” He recommended that citizens “take advantage of those measures that are being relaxed little by little, with prudence and responsibility.”