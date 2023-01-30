PS Monday, January 30, 2023, 3:50 p.m.



The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, defaced Pedro Sánchez this Monday for having sent him nine letters to agree on a meeting in which to reach an agreement to “avoid” cutting the Tajo-Segura transfer and that the head of the Government Central has only answered you once and has rejected your request.

«Of the nine letters, only one answered me saying that we were not going to meet. Therefore, this is the attitude of the Government in the face of a policy decision that shortens the future of several million Spaniards,” said López Miras in statements to the media at the gates of the PP’s national headquarters, where this Monday met the National Executive Committee of the popular.

The Murcian leader pointed out that he has not received a response to the last letter he sent him on Friday, in which he asks him to meet in order to reach an agreement that guarantees the continuity of the transfer in “its current parameters.”

López Miras expressed his desire to sit down and talk with Sánchez about this “question of State”, and when asked what he thinks that there are already abandoned crops due to the price of desalinated water, he replied that it is “bad news for Spain”.

In this sense, the regional president stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has been “the first in the history of humanity” in which “there has been no food shortage”, and it was partly “thanks” to the fact that 70% of fruit and vegetables from all over the country are irrigated by water from the Tajo-Segura transfer, he commented.

«If what we want is to run out of this resource now that we talk every day about inflation and the rise in food prices, if we understand that what is necessary is to stop producing food, then of course this is a quite wrong position of the Government,” lamented López Miras.