President Fernando López Miras declined Pedro Sánchez’s invitation to attend the opening of the AVE section between Monforte del Cid and Orihuela on Monday. The head of the regional Executive sent a letter to Sánchez expressing his satisfaction that the Valencian Community has this infrastructure, but he reproaches the central Government that the Region of Murcia does not yet have high speed. This is what he makes known in a letter he has sent to La Moncloa.

Except for a change in last minute plans, the Ministry of Transport and Mobility organized an institutional event on Monday to inaugurate this new section, which Pedro Sánchez is expected to attend. The chosen place will not be Orihuela, but Elche station, as THE TRUTH has learned. The official delegation will leave at 10.50 am from the Alicante station bound for Elche, where an institutional act will take place, conditioned by the health security measures due to the Covid.

He sends him a letter rejoicing for the neighboring region, but reproaching him that the Community still does not have high speed



López Miras expresses in his letter that the Region of Murcia still does not have a kilometer of electrified track, and that the AVE could also be in Murcia because the tracks have been built, but that it was the Ministry of Transport that decided to demolish the provisional platforms that they were built to receive high speed while the underground works continued. López Muitras indicates in the letter that he does not want to exacerbate the differences on this matter and that the objective now is to fight the pandemic.