Fernando López Miras, received this Monday at the Palacio de San Esteban the Queens of the Garden 2023 and their bridesmaids, within the acts on the occasion of the Spring Festival. During the reception, López Miras affirmed that these “so special” Festivities remember “so many good people who knew how to make a living through the Huerta and who managed to make this Region better.”

Referring to the Mayor Queen, Andrea Sánchez Barceló, and to the Children’s Queen, África Peñalver, the regional official assessed that “it is in their hands to continue the tradition, the culture, not to forget what so many generations of Murcians did before we”.

Along these lines, he stressed that “you are going to represent the essence of the Region of Murcia, our identity, tradition, culture, what makes us who we are, what we have inherited.” For López Miras, the Queens of La Huerta and her court “represent the values ​​of our people.”

In addition, the president also congratulated the work of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas and, specifically, of its president, Juan Pablo Hernández, who, in the words of the highest regional leader, achieves “that our identity remains intact throughout the year, but especially all this week to tell the world that the Region of Murcia is a permanent spring ».