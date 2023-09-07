As planned, the leader of the Murcian PP, Fernando López Miras, was sworn in as president this Thursday thanks to the support of the nine deputies that Vox has in the region. Both parties signed a government agreement on September 1, during discount time for the term of the electoral repetition to conclude and, although the two formations have shown certain discrepancies in recent days in their approaches on issues such as the protection of the Mar Menor, sexist violence or the implantation of the parental pin, in the parliamentary session held this morning there has been no trace of these contradictions, which have been replaced by fiery attacks on leftist forces, both in regional and national terms.

”I can meet with Mr. José Ángel Antelo —regional leader of Vox— anywhere in the Region of Murcia to talk. You prefer the agreements that are negotiated abroad with a fugitive who cannot enter Spain, because he would be detained. In the Region of Murcia there is nothing to hide. So, no lessons in pacts”, López Miras warned the deputies of PSOE and Podemos in the regional Assembly. And he insisted during his speech, which lasted half an hour, despite the fact that it lasted 90 minutes, that these parties cannot use a “patina of ideological supremacy”, since “they are neither better nor more good for being on the left”, but “just the opposite”.

His words were also endorsed by the leader of the ultra party, José Ángel Antelo, who is expected to occupy the Ministry of Security, Interior and Emergencies, with the rank of vice presidency, one of the two that Vox will have, along with that of Development. In his speech, the one from Vox has assured that the left poses “a serious risk” because, at the national level, “it has broken the principle of equality between territories, creating first and second-class regions.” “The time to bow our heads in front of the left is over, we are better than them in everything,” he remarked, and he launched into the opposition deputies: “Abandon all hope of making us change (…) We are not going down none of the flags we have raised”.

López Miras has also used his time before the Chamber to defend the new coalition Executive, which until this very Wednesday was still questioning, and has recognized that he will not even have 100 days to “get rolling”, because he has already “consumed” that time since the elections were held. In fact, his inauguration took place just as the period established by regional law to activate the electoral repetition expired.

The “flag” of his mandate, he has affirmed, will be that of “equality”, and “rights and freedoms will be protected and safeguarded, as they have always been” in the autonomous community, for which he has insisted on criticizing the “speeches apocalyptic” of the progressive parties because, he has assured, “they no longer scare anyone” and are “little credible”. “The apocalypse, where it can end up taking place, is in this country when Pedro Sánchez ends up giving in to the claims of Puigdemont, and Spain ceases to be the country we know today”, he lamented.

Miras was supported during the session by the general secretary of his party, Cuca Gamarra. In a brief appearance after the debate, Gamarra congratulated himself on the new coalition executive, the eleventh headed by the PP, in addition to those of Ceuta and Melilla, and, in a national key, endorsed the qualifications of the party leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, pronounced this Wednesday on “the lace of Catalonia”. The objective of the PP, he has said, is to “talk about” regional financing “within the framework of equality among all Spaniards, which is what absolutely unites us all.” And he added that the “demands of a fugitive who has met with a vice president” of the acting government “should not be acceptable to a democrat.”

Miras, who is expected to take office next Monday, thus faces his third term as head of the Region of Murcia. He assumed office for the first time in April 2017 after the resignation of the also popular Pedro Antonio Sánchez, who resigned after being charged in various cases for corruption, and revalidated it after the regional elections of May 2019, although on that occasion the elections were The PSOE had won. Miras then formed a coalition government with Ciudadanos, which also had the support of those of Santiago Abascal, who did not enter the executive until March 2021, after the failed motion of no confidence presented by CS and the PSOE. Four defectors from Ciudadanos and three deputies expelled from Vox then supported Miras in power.