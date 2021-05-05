The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, is in favor of maintaining the current restrictions until the most vulnerable population is vaccinated against the virus. “If we can hold out for a week so that the vast majority of those over 60 can be protected, of course, there will be much less risk to people’s health, to lives, and we can start thinking about making these measures more flexible,” he explained. yesterday when asked about the continuity of the perimeter confinement as of Sunday, once the state of alarm ends.

“What the technicians tell us is that it is necessary to continue maintaining measures to contain the virus, to prevent it from spreading and that, in addition, it is necessary to do so, at least, until we have achieved a sufficient percentage of the population vaccinated and immunized”, he warned.

In this sense, López Miras recalled that “practically all those over 80 years of age are already vaccinated”, and that “more than 85% of those over 70” have received at least one dose. It remains to advance in the range of 60 to 69 years. The “practically all” of those over 60 years in the Murcia Region could be “protected and immunized with their vaccine” within a period of two or three weeks, the president stressed, although he clarified that, “evidently”, he cannot give a specific date.

“We have made the Region a bubble, in which we are better than other communities”



“At that time, if the measures are relaxed, we will have much less risk, especially that there are people hospitalized in the ICU and deceased,” he said. The measures, he insisted, “have worked,” and that is why “we have contained the pandemic and we have managed to make the Region a bubble, in which we are better than other communities in which infections are out of control.”

When asked about the intention of other communities to open their borders, López Miras pointed out that the decisions of the regional government are based on the recommendations and indications of health professionals. Therefore, “it does not depend at all on the decisions made by other communities or on political evaluations.” However, it is very doubtful that a perimeter confinement in the Region has legal backing without a state of alarm. Salud is awaiting the conclusions of a legal report.