The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, committed this Wednesday to fighting “the battle against the amnesty” to stop those who have “fractured Spain” and turned it into a country “more fragile in the face of future turbulence.”

In his opening speech at the CEO Congress in Murcia, the head of the regional Executive outlined the measures he will take to stop the amnesty for those prosecuted for the ‘procés’. The first of them will be to appeal the law of the grace measure as soon as it is approved and, as LA VERDAD announced, to denounce on November 29 the breach of the principle of equality between Spaniards before the Committee of the Regions of the European Union.

Likewise, the president reiterated that after the announcement of the forgiveness of 15 billion to Catalonia, he will not accept “the crumbs” that they want to give to the Region and demanded that the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council be convened so that the Government of Spain Negotiate directly with communities.

In line with these statements, he warned that he will not accept anything “that comes from a bilateral table” with independentists from Esquerra or Junts and advanced that they will analyze “in detail” the “content of all” because he intends to “go to justice.” as many times as necessary. He emphatically said that “he is not going to consent” to using the money of one and a half million Murcians to obtain the presidency of the Government.

Along these lines, Miras insisted that 80% of the debt of the Region of Murcia is due to the fact that, together with the Valencian Community, it is the worst financed autonomy in Spain, and that is why he claimed, once again, that it must modify the regional financing system. He also announced that he will maintain his opposition to anyone who intends to raise taxes, especially in the Region, one of the communities with the lowest tax rates in the country.

The president also committed to fighting “so that the principle of solidarity is not fractured,” the Region is deprived of “the water necessary to live and grow” and the “infrastructures that support us.”

In this sense, he stressed that he will continue to defend an economy free of interventionism and the commitment to knowledge and interconnection between companies, universities and R&D&I centers. At the same time, he will persist in his efforts to redouble support for companies and entrepreneurs “for the priceless service they provide to progress.”

«Spain will always defend itself. We are going to do it together. The only way is unity,” said the president, calling for “everyone to do it together” so as not to abandon the path of stability and coexistence.