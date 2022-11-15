Fernando López Miras, during his visit, this Tuesday, to the cauliflower crops of the Agrícola Santa Eulalia company, in Totana. / carm

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Tuesday that “there will be a strong response from the Region of Murcia” in the event that the National Water Council approves the Tagus Basin Plan on November 30, “which cuts the Tajo-Segura transfer in half”. This decision, which should be endorsed later by the Council of Ministers, “would be very serious for the Region, because thousands and thousands of jobs are at stake, but also for Spain, because 25 percent of the fruits and vegetables that the country exports.

Regarding the transfer authorization that must be approved this Tuesday by the Tajo-Segura Exploitation Commission, López Miras recalled that “we have come from a month in which the Ministry, in a sectarian and political manner, approved a zero transfer”, and currently the situation of the headwater reservoirs “is at level 3, so 20 cubic hectometres correspond to the Region.” However, he lamented, “we are very much afraid that political criteria will prevail again and not technical ones.”

Precisely to discuss issues such as the future of the transfer, López Miras held a working meeting with representatives of the region’s agricultural sector, after visiting the cauliflower crops of the Agrícola Santa Eulalia company, in Totana. Specifically, the presidents of Proexport attended, Mariano Zapata; from Fecoam, Santiago Martinez; from Apoexpa, Joaquín Gómez; of COAG, José Miguel Marín, as well as the general secretaries of UPA and Asaja, Marcos Alarcón and Alfonso Gálvez, respectively.

In this meeting, other uncertainties of regional agriculture were analyzed, “such as the high cost of energy and fuel, or what will happen from 2027, when a European directive prevents the extraction of groundwater, without the Government Central offers alternatives,” he recalled.

“We need a national response to all these issues,” urged López Miras, who stressed that his Executive “will be together with the sector, which is the one that creates the most employment and the one that contributes the most to the trade balance.”

Within these support measures, the president announced that “in the 2023 Community Budgets we are going to increase the item allocated to agricultural insurance, precisely so that these coverages against risks for their crops and crops increase.”