The leader of the PP and candidate to revalidate the presidency of the Community, Fernando López Miras, focused the promises of the first day of the campaign on the health field. Specifically, he promised a new Emergency and Health Emergencies Plan “to improve 24-hour care for citizens in all areas”, and also proposed the opening of all health centers in the afternoon “to facilitate access from citizens to health services.

In an act held in San Javier on the occasion of Nursing Day, López Miras maintained that the lack of toilets “is a matter of State”, for which reason he called for a National Pact for Health with urgent and effective state measures to alleviate the professional deficit. In this sense, he assured that one of his party’s proposals is to increase the number of professionals in all health areas. “We will continue to demand that the Ministry of Health increase the annual number of positions for doctors at the national level,” he stressed.

In addition, López Miras affirmed that the new Health Law will “improve the entire public health system” and assured that a shock plan will “reduce waiting lists for surgery, outpatient consultations and diagnostic tests, as well as delays in Primary Care in all health areas.

The popular candidate stressed that one of his objectives is the development of the 2023-2027 Mental Health Improvement Plan, with more than 40 million euros, which has already been launched, with the creation of specialized public and social initiative programs in childhood and youth, to alleviate the damage caused by the pandemic, in order to reduce waiting lists and improve treatments, and with which more than 200 new mental health professionals will be hired.