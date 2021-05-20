‘You promised it’ is the new tourism campaign of ‘Costa Cálida-Región de Murcia’ that the president of the regional government, Fernando Lopez Miras, presented at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur). It is included in the new National Tourism Communication Plan, which has the highest budget in history: two million euros to promote the benefits of the Region of Murcia. «The campaign seeks to go beyond the classic sun and beach destination, with a new concept linked to security with respect to Covid, since this issue is the decisive element by which 89% of tourists are looking for a tourist destination right now, “he argued.

In this sense, the regional Executive has promoted the Covid insurance, which covers health, transport or accommodation expenses for infected tourists. «The Region of Murcia is a reliable, safe, quality destination prepared to receive national and international tourists who want to enjoy a perfect vacation, after one of the most difficult years of our lives, “said López Miras, and then recall that” more than 90% of the people who visit us, repeat, and mainly seek to enjoy the beaches, gastronomy and nature ».

Direct to three countries



Through the Murcia Region International Airport, the president trusts “Attract national tourists with new connections”, which will join those already closed with Asturias, Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Santander and Menorca. “Never before have we had so many connections with national destinations,” he said, while ensuring that this summer “about 30 weekly operations” will be carried out with 17 destinations in 16 cities in Spain, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

“We have remained one of the communities with the least decreases in the number of travelers and we will be one of the first to restart the recovery,” he promised. In fact, the entire hotel offer on the Costa Cálida will open throughout June and for the summer season, with the “ambitious” objective of meet “between 75% and 80% of the business volume we had in 2019”.

In addition, López Miras requested to lower the VAT of the tourism sector to 4%, implement the Covid passport “once the immunization of the population is advanced” and that the United Kingdom give the green light to Spain to travel “or that safe corridors be generated with regions like ours, which fortunately are in a controlled epidemiological situation. If the Covid traffic light in the United Kingdom were made by communities, the Region would have its own ”, he highlighted.