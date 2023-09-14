The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, appears to report on the composition of the new regional Executive this Wednesday in Murcia. EDU BOTELLA/EUROPA PRESS (Europa Press)

“Continuity”. It is the word that the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has used to define his new government team, which will take office this Thursday, the first of the coalition between PP and Vox in the Region of Murcia and in which There will only be four new faces compared to the last legislature, two of them, at the proposal of Vox.

As was foreseen in the agreement that the ultra party reached with the PP at the beginning of this month to make López Miras president again, the regional leader of the party, José Ángel Antelo, will be the new vice president of the community autonomous, and will also occupy the newly created Ministry of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning. Those from Santiago Abascal have also proposed the new head of Public Works, the Civil Engineer José Manuel Pancorbo, a member of the party since 2014 and of whom López Miras has highlighted his extensive resume in infrastructure planning. Among them, the zero discharge plan to the Mar Menor, whose implementation has been ruled out by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and which during the regional electoral campaign on May 28 the Murcian PP opted to recover if it came to govern.

Those from Vox will not have direct powers over the recovery of the salt lagoon, which has been the greatest point of disagreement that both parties have expressed. These will continue in the hands of the veteran popular leader Juan María Vázquez, who will also have powers in the Environment, Universities and Research. In the programmatic agreement signed by the PP and Vox, express mention is made of the need to promote “executive and legislative” measures to advance the protection of the Mar Menor, although the repeal or modification of the current law that was not included in the wording regulates this recovery, as the ultras had requested.

They will also not have powers in Agriculture, one of the main sources of votes for Vox in the Region of Murcia. They will be for one of the two new faces that Miras has opted for, that of Sara Rubira, a journalist by training and current president of the Abanilla irrigation community. Miras has highlighted that she is the “first and only woman” at the head of a community of irrigators, so she knows the world of the countryside and its management closely, in addition to defining her as a great professional who will have the weight of one of the “most important” departments for the autonomous community.

The other novelty among the faces of the Government Council is that of the journalist Carmen María Conesa, who will take charge of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth. The first three areas, Miras said, are called to be great engines of economic development of the autonomous community. She also intends to give young people special weight in this legislature, she assured.

Among the names that are repeated, that of Luis Alberto Marín has caused surprise, who left the Ministry of Finance to head the PP list for the Congress of Deputies for Murcia. He will now leave his record, since both positions are incompatible, and will return to his previous powers, to which he adds those of Business, thus creating a “super department,” the president said.

In addition, Conchita Ruiz remains in her positions as Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality; Juan José Pedreño as Health Minister; Víctor Marín as Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, and Marcos Ortuño as Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Executive.

To all of them, who will take office this Thursday, López Miras thanked them for “their willingness and courage,” and asked them for “transparency, honesty and neatness in all their actions.” And with them, he said, he will work “listening to the people, going out into the streets to learn about reality”, without giving himself the usual margin of 100 days of awareness because, as he already indicated during his inauguration, that period has already passed. consumed since the regional elections were held.