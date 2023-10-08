Sunday, October 8, 2023, 1:39 p.m.



| Updated 2:05 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, during his participation in the demonstration organized by Catalan Civil Society in defense of the rule of law, equality and against amnesty, pointed out that “Pedro Sánchez is the threat to the equality between Spaniards and territories.

Along these lines, the president highlighted that “it is more than evident that the social majority is against the amnesty”, so “we will be on the side of that social tide that seeks equality.”

Related news



López Miras recalled that “the only hope for this equality between territories and Spaniards is Alberto Núñez Feijóo.” For this reason, “we are going to say yes to the constitutional order, we are going to say no to the threat from the left and we will bet, as always, on the defense of the State.”

The demonstration, along with President López Miras, was also attended by the general secretary of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo; deputies and senators of the PPRM; and supporters and affiliates of the Region to “say yes to the same opportunities, the same rights and the same freedoms.”