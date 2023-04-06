This was stated by the Murcian president in a comment on his Twitter account in which he echoed the news of the death of the former leader of the Catalan PP.

“A great man, a great politician and one of those people who has contributed to making Spain better from any of the responsibilities he has held,” López Miras wrote on the aforementioned social network.

The head of the regional Executive concluded his ‘tweet’ by sending his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased former minister, as well as to “all the colleagues” of the Popular Party. “DEP, Josep Piqué”, ends López Miras’ comment of condolences.

Josep Piqué (Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona, ​​1955) was the leader of the PP in Catalonia and, during the period of José María Aznar at the head of the Government of Spain, held the positions of Minister of Industry and Energy (1996-2000), Minister Government spokesman (1998-2000), head of Foreign Affairs (2000-2002) and Science and Technology (2002-2003).

For their part, the College of Economists also lamented the death of Josep Piqué and recalled that the former minister participated in the III Economist Day of the Autonomous Community in 2019, an event that was attended by more than 300 professionals from various productive sectors.