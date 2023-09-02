The PP candidate for the presidency of the Community, Fernando López Miras, has offered Vox to form part of the regional government, in order to end the current situation of “blockade” and not “condemn” citizens to a third election in less than six months, according to PP sources.

In a statement, the party acknowledged this Friday the “progress in the negotiations” and specified that Miras has offered Vox the ministries of Development and Security, Interior and Emergencies, the latter with the rank of vice presidency.

The PP considers that “it is a proposal with which an agreement could be reached that would unblock the current situation and would definitively rule out new elections that do not benefit the Region of Murcia.” It must be remembered that next Thursday, September 7, the deadline for electing the president of the Community is over. Otherwise, a repeat election would have to be called.

The regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, celebrated on Twitter the “approach of positions that make it possible to unblock the negotiation.” He also added that “we believe it is important that Vox is in the Government with three ministries, one of them Agriculture, where we understand that we can provide great added value in this new stage.”

Alluding to Antelo’s claims, the general secretary of the regional PP, José Miguel Luengo, stressed in an interview with Onda Regional de Murcia that the training offer “is that, two ministries, there is no more” and confirmed that Agriculture “It’s not in the offer.”

In this way, the contacts to form a coalition government are confirmed, as LA VERDAD announced in recent days. The deputy spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Rubén Martínez, also pointed out this Friday morning that “cordial conversations have taken place” with the PP. These occur, according to him, after “the change in attitude of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who viewed with good eyes, and our president Abascal as well, that there are fluid conversations and points of collaboration between Vox and the PP.”