«Outside the bubble of party life, the rise in food prices is more worrying than the distribution of councils. Outside the bubble of party life, the future of young people, the education of boys and girls, and the challenges imposed by a society in permanent change are more worrying. People are tired of useless politics and today they are looking at us. With these words addressed especially to the nine Vox parliamentarians, Fernando López Miras, from the Popular Party, defended his investiture as president of the Autonomous Community this Thursday in the Regional Assembly. Before the Chamber, he defended a government program focused on five axes of development and a package of social and environmental actions whose first measures he assured that he will adopt before July 31.

Among the latter, the implementation of the 35-hour day in the Administration and a thousand contracts to reinforce the educational system, the financing of Social Security contributions for indefinite contracting of workers by a self-employed person and a measure highly targeted at the electorate stand out. from Vox: the extension to farmers and ranchers to facilitate the hiring of a collaborating entity of the Agrarian Administration, in application of the Ley del Mar Menor, whose term to do so ends precisely this month of July.

In a speech of barely 45 minutes, interrupted only twice by the applause of the PP deputies, López Miras assured that investing a president “is not giving him a blank check” and recalled that the Legislative Power corresponds to the control of the Executive . He declared himself a president “fully respectful of this Assembly.” And he sent a message to Vox, key in this investiture, by complaining about the “excessive effort” of the parties in negotiating the vote. «Today it is not about doing, but about letting do. It is not about building but about not tearing down what was built by the citizens at the polls », he stressed.

According to López Miras, the 45 deputies are called to reach in this XI Legislature “big agreements that will not only be distributions of seats with good intentions, but reforms with a direct impact on the functioning of our society.” And at that point in the speech he made express reference to Vox, of whom he said that he should be a partner of the PP in numerous agreements. He promised to put all his efforts into guaranteeing the region’s governability until 2027 based on the understanding with his natural partner. “I honestly believe that Vox voters feel close to what the Popular Party represents in the Region of Murcia,” he said. And he defended his role with an appeal to the deputies to act for the benefit of the general interest and not become one more “problem.” Allowing his investiture, he assured, “is an act of responsibility towards the Region of Murcia, but not of generosity, since from that moment on it would remain fully linked to you.”

educational improvements



As for the government program, López Miras put educational modernization at the top of his priorities for the next four years through a “transversal program between ministries whose goal is to improve the educational system.” The objectives are to reduce the early educational dropout rate, innovate in the design of degrees, the design of professional reconversion itineraries for the sectors most affected by the digitization of manual labor, and promote “intensive research and development policies at the university level ».

The candidate also highlighted economic and productive modernization as a priority, with a commitment to innovation and technological development. He vindicated the logistics role of the Region, its connection with the Mediterranean Corridor and the commitment to the construction of the container terminal of the Port of Cartagena on El Gorguel beach.

Regarding the situation of the Administration, López Miras promised to modernize it through greater transparency, the simplification of procedures and the expansion of the ‘open data’ and ‘big data’ systems. And it will increase the body of senior Community officials linked to strategic management tasks.

The fourth axis of government would be the protection of the environment, especially the Mar Menor, “betting on collaboration between administrations to provide definitive solutions.” The circular economy and a commitment to the National Hydrological Plan that guarantees the development of the agricultural sector will also have priority: “Agriculture is one of the engines of the Region of Murcia and its fuel is the water from the transfer.”

The candidate also offered an intergenerational pact for the future of youth. “We are the youngest region in Spain, but we also have to be the best region in Spain to be young,” he assured. He spoke about reducing the uncertainty of young people, bringing them closer to the administration, providing psychological care to those who need it, as well as increasing the emancipation rate of those between the ages of 18 and 29 through specific plans to combat unemployment and support funding for the development of innovative ideas.

In addition to these five main axes, López Miras promised to implement a series of measures in the first hundred days of his government, among which he cited the elimination of the inheritance tax up to group 3, a strategy for the protection of maternity and conciliation , a comprehensive law to support families, the personal income tax deduction for hiring assistance to the elderly and a law on attention to diversity. Another law that he plans to implement is that of guarantees of the rights of people with disabilities, as well as that of recognition of the authority of teachers. And in terms of public universities, he promised to approve a multi-year financing plan, establish a science, technology and innovation strategy, as well as incorporate researchers into the regional system of universities, science and innovation.

Office against ‘squatting’



López Miras’s proposals for his first three months in office also involve moving forward with the fourth Administrative Simplification Law, the creation of the Digital Transformation Agency and a virtual office that he will call the Region of Murcia Digital Destination, as well as the implementation of a center of foreign investment attractions. His program includes the creation of an office against ‘squatting’. And in terms of aid, he offered up to 150 euros to young people to renew computer equipment linked to their training.

Health will also be a priority for a new government, according to López Miras. He spoke of a crash plan against waiting lists, the creation of 64 positions for professionals to reinforce the Mental Health area with its own general direction within the Ministry of Health.

With all this, López Miras invited parliamentarians to join “a modernizing and reformist project” hand in hand with civil society and economic and social agents. In his opinion, it is necessary to make the Assembly a “fertile and not barren institution to modernize the Region, consolidate our welfare model and for people to live better,” he said, before requesting trust. Everything indicates that he will not have it, because before the Plenary Vox confirmed that he will not vote in favor of the PP candidate in the second session of the Plenary for investiture, which will be held this Friday. “This is an electoral act rather than an investiture,” declared the deputy spokesman for Vox in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, five minutes before López Miras’s appearance in the Assembly.