The chief executive takes advantage of his new majority to ensure the present with the Budgets and the future with the reform of the president’s law The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, greets the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Saturday. / EFE Murcia DAVID GOMEZ Sunday, June 20, 2021, 1:44 PM

Fernando López Miras is experiencing his sweetest moment since he became president of the Community in 2017. After the failure of the motion of censure, the head of the regional Executive enjoys a stable majority in the Assembly, where the support of those expelled from Citizens and Vox to your Government will allow you to pass the roll – if you wish