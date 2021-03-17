The regional president, Fernando López Miras, defended in the debate on the motion of censure this Wednesday his management during the two years of the legislature. The leader of the Executive defended a management focused on “saving lives”, “instead of armchairs.” “Two years of pacts,” he stressed, to overcome adversities such as DANA and the pandemic.

In a serene tone, with the certainty of the probable failure of the motion, López Miras focused his intervention on the value of a Government “open to the people”, with “capital letters”. Miras harshly criticized the motion because “it has blown up a pact that was working well. A pact that sought to join forces, more necessary than ever. In his opinion, the initiative favored the socialists, including Pedro Sánchez, and “the communists” of Podemos. On the other hand, as he pointed out, “it does not have the majority support of the Citizens parliamentary group.”

And later Miras began to distribute responsibilities. “There is no more defector here than you,” he snapped at Martínez Vidal, who applauded him ironically. He also accused him of “breaking his word”, of “lust for power” and of throwing himself “into the hands of the left to get an armchair.”

He then focused on Conesa, who had previously launched an offensive on “the corruption of the Popular Party.” López Miras insisted that the socialist is “accused of prevarication.” “The chewing gum of corruption that he wants to stretch I do not know if it is the one that affects him. The only alleged corrupt person in this chamber is you, “said the popular leader.

Fernando López Miras’ speech also emphasized his vision that the pandemic is “the only thing that worries Murcians.” There he especially highlighted the measures to break the third wave and aid to the hotel industry, which contrasted with the performance of Pedro Sánchez, whom he blamed for the problems in the Region of Murcia.

In general, he insisted on the importance of focusing on the health and economic crisis. That is why he criticized the operation of Ciudadanos and PSOE and thanked the orange deputies and new councilors for the decision. And also with the deputies expelled from Vox. A wink to those who have not yet announced the direction of their vote, on which the outcome of the vote depends.

“Insisting, at this time, on a motion of censure, is a moral problem. It is more than that. They have forgotten that one and a half million Murcians want to see their politicians working together. Even so, they have my hand out to get out of this crisis, “said the regional president. And he clinched: “Murcians have said yes to the Government that we have wanted to form.”