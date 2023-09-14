It has been a long time coming, but there have been no big surprises. Among them, the last minute change of the name of José Ángel Antelo’s ministry, which will be in charge of Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning (until now Vox was talking about Security, Interior and Emergencies). President Fernando López Miras maintains six councilors from his ‘hard core’ and introduces four new faces.

It is, as he explained, an Executive “with a vocation for continuity”, which largely respects the design of the previous one, after the remodeling in January of this year, just nine months ago.

The president’s new team will have ten ministries, two of them from Vox. It will be a Government Council without parity and with a slight remodeling of powers that causes deputy Luis Alberto Marín to leave his seat in Congress and return to the Government Council through the front door with a super-counsel of Economy, Finance and Business.

Vox, as had been anticipated, retains the vice presidency and the Ministry of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, which will be held by the regional leader, José Ángel Antelo, and the engineer José Manuel Pancorbo will be in charge of Development and Infrastructure.







The two new faces, on the part of the PP, had already been advanced by THE TRUTH: Sara Rubira, until now president of the Community of Irrigators of Abanilla, becomes Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, and the journalist Carmen María Conesa will occupy the Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports portfolio.

This is one of the ministries that changes its configuration and loses the powers of Presidency and Spokesperson. These two are now joined by Foreign Action, which in this new Government will be the responsibility of Marcos Ortuño, who repeats in the Government.

The counselors of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, also remain; of Social Policy, Family and Equality, Conchita Ruiz; of Health, Juan José Pedreño and Juan María Vázquez, in charge of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor.

The two former Ciudadanos deputies leave the Government Council: Isabel Franco, vice president and counselor for Transparency, Participation and Cooperation, and Valle Miguélez, who was in charge of the Business, Social Economy and Self-Employed responsibilities.

Also left out of the Executive, although for other reasons, is Antonio Luengo, who took office as senator on August 17.

Continuity and long wait



President Fernando López Miras explained yesterday to the press that when he reformed his Government in January of this year, in the final stretch of the last legislature, he was already clear about the structure he wanted for his team and that is why he has kept six Government advisors former.

The names of the two Vox advisors and the two new additions were also known. Even so, the presentation of the Executive, scheduled for six in the afternoon, was delayed until eight. When asked if the two-hour wait was due to the fact that one of his advisors had objected, the president downplayed the issue and denied it because “no government is formed the afternoon before.”

The president did not clarify if before presenting the names of the directors he consulted his new vice president, José Ángel Antelo, about anything. Once again the popular man threw balls out of bounds and used diplomacy. He came to say that there is continuous communication and little else.

Today the ten councilors will take office in an event in which, according to Vox, there will be a photo of Abascal.

Vélez criticizes a Government “that is more of the same”

As soon as the composition of López Miras’ new team was known, the leader of the PSRM, José Vélez, said that the president “is laughing at the citizens again with a Government that is more of the same and that assumes the policies of the extreme right.” . He also criticized the repechage of Luis Alberto Marín, after heading the list to Congress, and that the Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, remains in his position after “the chaotic start of the school year.” Likewise, he accused the president of “living by lies” and “confrontation.”

From Podemos, deputy María Marín highlighted that they repeat in the Government Council “all the councilors suspended” and regretted that the new regional Executive does not represent any change. “He is born dead and without ideas,” she said and was concerned about the Mar Menor because the new Water Minister, Sara Rubira, was the right hand of former Minister Miguel Ángel del Amor, whom she points out for having made a guide to help “agribusiness.” » to circumvent environmental regulations.

Luis Alberto Marín returns to the head of a “super council”

One of the few novelties of the Government “with a vocation for continuity” of Fernando López Miras is the repechage of Luis Alberto Marín, who returns to the regional Executive, after heading the list to the Congress of Deputies.

The president has insisted that it has not been difficult for him to convince any of the members of his team because the current Government has only been appointed for a few months.

Regarding the election of Marín for the super-council of Economy, Finance and Business, López Miras said that “he is a great professional”, of “recognized prestige” inside and outside the Region and he is entrusted with leading an important portfolio at a time of economic crisis, price rise and inaction of the central government.

Marín’s seat in Congress will now pass to Miriam Guardiola, who in turn will cease to be a deputy in the regional Assembly and, in this way, the PP list will once again run in the regional Parliament. If there is no resignation, Sonia Carrillo Mármol will occupy that seat.