The Executive Committee and the Board of Directors meet for the first time after the congress with the absence of the Mayor of Archena
The governing bodies of the Popular Party of the Region were constituted yesterday after the regional congress, in which Fernando López Miras was re-elected as president of the formation.
The PP headquarters on González Adalid street in Murcia hosted the first meetings of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors, where the new organization chart of the party was approved. However, as was the case in the conclave held on July 15, an absence once again stood out. That of the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, who still does not respond to the integration offer that López Miras put on the table, to occupy a deputy secretary and appoint people she trusts for the executive secretaries dependent on her. These positions remain free, unfilled, waiting for the archenera to accept them.
At the moment, the mayor is not up to the task, because she feels cheated by López Miras, since she decided not to compete with him in the recent regional congress, trusting in her verbal commitment to be able to introduce more people from her environment in the Executive Committee. Fernández, who has never confirmed from her own mouth that she intended to be president of the PP in the Region, still does not say a word. In any case, López Miras is not in a hurry and is willing to wait longer for the municipal leader. Yesterday he said that another board of directors will be held in September and that the doors are open “for anyone who wants to work” to win the next elections.
The president maintains vacant positions in the leadership so that “everyone who wants to work for the party” can join
study commissions
Precisely the elections of May 28, 2023 will focus the agenda when the political course is resumed in the month of September. So Miras’s first intervention before the members of the Board of Directors was basically dedicated to encouraging the positions before the challenge of winning the regional elections and being the most voted force in the largest possible number of municipalities.
The new deputy secretary of the Organization, Joaquín Segado, conveyed the same message, who assured that “a stage of more dedication is opening by restarting the machinery of the study commissions to address, hand in hand with civil society, the white paper of the PP in the face of the elections».
Mowing considers that the PP of the Region came out “united and strengthened” from the regional congress on July 15. In this sense, the also responsible for Communication and Electoral recalled that Miras obtained 98.7% of the direct votes of the affiliates registered in Congress and 97.3% of the delegates.
The meeting was attended by Manuel Durán, who threatened to challenge the conclave. However, he did not speak.
Noelia Arroyo will be part of the hard core of the president
The first decision adopted by the Regional Executive Committee of the PP was the appointment of the steering committee, the hard core of the organization. It is chaired by Fernando López Miras and is made up of the general secretary, José Miguel Luengo; the coordinator, Rebeca Pérez, and the deputy general secretaries, Joaquín Segado, Conchita Ruiz, Luis Alberto Marín, Fulgencio Perona and Víctor Manuel López Abenza.
The party’s regional spokesperson, Miriam Guardiola, will also form part of the steering committee; the president of the Electoral Committee, Marcos Ortuño; the president of the Committee of Mayors, Noelia Arroyo, and the president of the Rights and Guarantees Committee, Francisco Abril. The latter has left the responsibilities of Organization.
It will be this management committee that will make the appointments of the nearly one hundred executive secretaries that will complete the popular organization chart, whose names were announced by Fernando López Miras at the congress on July 15.
