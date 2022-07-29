Fernando López Miras and José Miguel Luengo presided over the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the PP of the Region. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

The governing bodies of the Popular Party of the Region were constituted yesterday after the regional congress, in which Fernando López Miras was re-elected as president of the formation.

The PP headquarters on González Adalid street in Murcia hosted the first meetings of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors, where the new organization chart of the party was approved. However, as was the case in the conclave held on July 15, an absence once again stood out. That of the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, who still does not respond to the integration offer that López Miras put on the table, to occupy a deputy secretary and appoint people she trusts for the executive secretaries dependent on her. These positions remain free, unfilled, waiting for the archenera to accept them.

At the moment, the mayor is not up to the task, because she feels cheated by López Miras, since she decided not to compete with him in the recent regional congress, trusting in her verbal commitment to be able to introduce more people from her environment in the Executive Committee. Fernández, who has never confirmed from her own mouth that she intended to be president of the PP in the Region, still does not say a word. In any case, López Miras is not in a hurry and is willing to wait longer for the municipal leader. Yesterday he said that another board of directors will be held in September and that the doors are open “for anyone who wants to work” to win the next elections.

The president maintains vacant positions in the leadership so that “everyone who wants to work for the party” can join



study commissions



Precisely the elections of May 28, 2023 will focus the agenda when the political course is resumed in the month of September. So Miras’s first intervention before the members of the Board of Directors was basically dedicated to encouraging the positions before the challenge of winning the regional elections and being the most voted force in the largest possible number of municipalities.

The new deputy secretary of the Organization, Joaquín Segado, conveyed the same message, who assured that “a stage of more dedication is opening by restarting the machinery of the study commissions to address, hand in hand with civil society, the white paper of the PP in the face of the elections».

Mowing considers that the PP of the Region came out “united and strengthened” from the regional congress on July 15. In this sense, the also responsible for Communication and Electoral recalled that Miras obtained 98.7% of the direct votes of the affiliates registered in Congress and 97.3% of the delegates.

The meeting was attended by Manuel Durán, who threatened to challenge the conclave. However, he did not speak.