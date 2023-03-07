Less than three months before the regional elections, the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, presented this Monday at the Sanje de Alcantarilla Secondary School a shock plan called ‘We promote education’ structured into five areas of action to improve the educational system.

Expanding free textbooks to all courses and types of training, promoting early childhood education with more places from zero to three years of age, reinforcing inclusion in the classroom, modernizing educational centers and fighting against school dropouts are among its priority actions. to “respond to the educational challenges that will mark the future” and “guarantee well-being and equal opportunities,” said the head of the regional Executive. “Through this roadmap we commit to providing more resources to our educational system and thus better meet the needs of teachers and students, focusing on them,” he declared.

López Miras announced that more than 39,000 FP places and more than 750 training cycles will be offered, with special emphasis on Dual FP, bilingual FP, specialization courses and other training programs. In addition, a new educational program will be created based on personalized monitoring of students who present a greater risk of dropping out with the idea of ​​reducing the number of students who give up continuing to study.

To reduce this absenteeism, the regional government will allocate more than 8 million euros. Likewise, a pilot project will be implemented that will consist of preventing unemployment, especially among young people who leave the educational system early with a program that will have a budget of at least 600,000 euros.

He also highlighted the promotion of educational inclusion among the actions, with the purpose of “better addressing the needs of students.” To this end, an investment of 221 million euros in diversity is planned within this year’s budget, with which it is intended to grant more resources to teachers. He revealed that a pilot project will be launched within three months in order to detect the possible needs of each student and added that more than 20 counselors will be incorporated into the institutes of educational centers that have a high number of students in vulnerable situations.

A third axis of the brand new plan will result in family reconciliation with the creation of 5,300 new places in the Early Childhood Education stage from 0 to 3 years during the next two academic years. The next school year, 2,400 places will be generated, of which 1,300 will be in public centers and 1,100 in concerted ones. “We are committed to providing them with the necessary resources to guarantee their optimal development,” while helping families, López Miras said.

On the other hand, the plan foresees an investment of more than 42 million euros to modernize and adapt the infrastructures and educational equipment. “so that teachers and students have facilities adapted to new needs, accessible, efficient and sustainable”.

Of this sum, 10 million euros will be allocated to improve the habitability, safety and energy efficiency of the buildings, while the rest will go to promote works such as bioclimatic conversion and the removal of asbestos from the centers. The main actions will take place in educational facilities in La Aljorra, Alhama de Murcia, Librilla, La Unión and San Javier.

“If the teachers have the adequate resources, infrastructures and workload, the students will have a better educational quality,” said López Miras.