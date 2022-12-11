The president of the PP of the Region, Fernando López Miras, joins the “urgent and necessary” request for general elections carried out this Sunday by the president of the PP, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, “so that all Spaniards can decide what is They think about what the Government of Pedro Sánchez is doing right now ».

«We are in a situation of delegitimization of the Executive of Spain. Pedro Sánchez is doing the opposite of what he promised before the elections,” López Miras explained, adding that “it is necessary for there to be general elections for Alberto Núñez Feijóo to reach La Moncloa and put sanity in the face of this institutional drift.”

Thus, he assured that “we are in a critical and unprecedented situation in the history of our country” due to the repeal of the crime of sedition and the reform of embezzlement.