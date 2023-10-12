The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, attended this Thursday the parade chaired by the Kings in Madrid on the occasion of the National Holiday and highlighted “the commitment and loyalty of the Region of Murcia with Spain and with the equality of the Spanish people.” In addition, he took the opportunity to criticize “the marketing of laws and the Magna Carta.”

Miras also referred to the “restlessness and anxiety” that Spain is going through, in reference to the pacts that Pedro Sánchez is trying to close with the independentists to attend the investiture. He took a veiled aim at him by pointing out those who “try to convince us that Spain and the Constitution can adapt to the opportunity of the moment to satisfy political interests and that, under the pretext of coexistence, the laws and our Magna Carta can be marketed.”

Without explicitly mentioning the amnesty or the referendum, but placing them in the background of his speech, the president of the Region of Murcia praised “the loyalty to Spain of this community and the support that this territory gives to the laws that guarantee coexistence , the Constitution and equality between Spaniards. He also highlighted the resounding no to “privileges and impunity.”

For López Miras, this October 12 is “a day to show our pride in being and belonging to the Spanish nation and to express the fact that Spain is a nation that, under the banner of unity, has built a common identity based on the wealth of plurality and diversity.

The president of the Region also placed emphasis on the five centuries of history of this country, which are, he said, “the link that unites us to a common historical, cultural and social heritage.”

López Miras also expressed his “pride” for “the unconditional dedication and work of the Armed Forces and the Corps and Forces and State Security both inside and outside our country” to conclude by praising “the greatness of Spain and the strength of our Rule of law”.

The reception of the Kings in the Zarzuela palace was attended, in addition to the president of the Community, by the rectors of the public universities of the Region of Murcia, José Luján and Beatriz Miguel, as well as the UCAM, Josefina García. Also attending were the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, the senior prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, the painter Pedro Cano and the general director of 7TV, public television, Mariano Caballero.