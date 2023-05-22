Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:41



The PP candidate for the presidency of the Community, Fernando López Miras, agrees to help pay the rent for their home to the elderly who need it, covering up to half the rental price. Miras announced at the meeting this Monday with the elderly that “the PP will improve the dependency services, such as universal and free telecare or the home help service, and we will also expand the number of day centers, in order to that citizens can remain all their lives or as long as possible at home.

For the elderly who live with their families and are receiving care in that home, Miras promises to offer “an IRPF deduction for Social Security contributions to hire assistance for people over 65 in a vulnerable situation.” He also assured that they will increase “by more than 800 the number of residential places, promoting quick access to them and encouraging older people to live close to their families, when circumstances so require.”

López Miras highlighted in terms of mobility the creation of the Gold Transport Card, “with discounts of 75% of the price of the ticket for all regional public transport”. In addition, he highlighted other important measures already implemented by the PP, such as “free telecare for dependent people, lower taxes and the elimination of Inheritance and Donation Tax, which will now also be extended to group 3 kinship ».

“In the face of these elections on May 28, the elderly have a lot to say because we are at stake: we are playing to advance or go back, that our Region continues to grow or that it remains stagnant,” he said. To this he added that “a necessary majority is needed to be able to develop our program without having our hands tied and without depending on anyone. The necessary majority that allows us to take care of our elders, give them greater participation in society and make their lives easier.