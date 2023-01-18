López Miras went to congratulate the new directors, Víctor Marín, Juan M. Vázquez and Conchita Ruiz. / NACHO GARCIA

Neither provisional nor with an expiration date. The new regional government that took its first steps yesterday was born with the intention of prolonging its execution beyond the regional elections on May 28.

In the San Esteban palace they reject that the new cabinet of López Miras arrives with the label of ineffective given the short margin of time