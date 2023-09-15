The president of the regional Government, Fernando López Miras, does not want to waste time and yesterday ordered the head of the Superdepartment of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, to get to work “immediately” on the 2024 Budgets because that can’t wait.

And Marín picked up the gauntlet, aware that he will have to start preparing the general accounts of the Community a little blindly because the Ministry of Finance has not yet released a statement about how much money from the State it will allocate to the Region. Marín has indeed advanced that his goal is to “spend well”, especially in Health, Education and Social Welfare, the three pillars of the Welfare State.

Next year’s budgets are a priority and this was highlighted by President Miras after the inauguration of the ten councilors who, after a brief event, attended by the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, held their first Government Council . At the end, the new charges put their objectives and intentions on the table.

Cartagena-Chinchilla Line



The most striking of the interventions was that of vice president José Ángel Antelo, who clarified that his ministry retains the powers of Territorial Planning “as a clear and unequivocal message” and because it is an issue that he has proposed to personally supervise.

Another priority of the new councilors is the recovery of the Cartagena-Chinchilla railway line, which José Manuel Pancorbo, from Development, sets as a goal in a legislature in which he intends to comply with López Miras’ mandate to improve life of people and that, from his portfolio, he assures that “it can only be done with money.” For this reason, he added that his priority will be to search and find financing to carry out the plans he has in mind.

Family Support Law



The Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz, also advanced her intention to approve the Family Support Law, which the Vox spokesperson in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, also spoke about when on the day of the investiture de López Miras announced that it is an initiative that his formation will soon take to the regional Parliament.

Counselor Ruiz also advanced that one of her plans is to design a strategy to support motherhood and conciliation; value the figure of the caregiver, expand the places in nursing homes and day centers, inaugurate in a few weeks a crisis center to care for women victims of sexual violence and work hard on equality, one of the words that she repeated the most during his speech before the press.

She spoke about equal treatment and opportunities and promoting conciliation to achieve real equality between women and men. In any case, it was clear that equality will be at the center of her management, as it has been at the center of López Miras’s latest speeches after his agreement with Vox.

A “strong” Executive



In a brief speech after the inauguration of his advisors, the President of the Government, Fernando López Miras, defined his new Executive as “strong and unified”, “with a clear roadmap” and said that it is marked as objective to promote “progress and growth.” He will do so with a team that promises to work “together and firm”, “committed to the equality of all Spaniards and the unity of Spain.”

There López Miras gave his nod to Vox, having Santiago Abascal in the audience, whom he thanked for “his willingness to agree.” In the room, the presence of José Ángel Antelo’s game enthusiasts was noticeable, who applauded heartily and even gave a couple of “Bravo!”

Ahead, López Miras added, the only thing left to do is work tirelessly for the million and a half Murcians; make “a common effort” following what is marked by “the lines of action” established, he noted, without clarifying whether he was referring to the 30-point programmatic pact that was presented before the investiture in the regional Assembly or if this will be, as he has said On other occasions, a complement to the popular party’s electoral program.

a good omen



Regarding the overflowing capacity at the inauguration of the ten councilors, López Miras expressed his surprise because, as he noted, he had “never” seen that room like this and that, in his opinion, is, “without a doubt, a good omen.”

The president also had words of gratitude for the former members of his team who are not repeating: José Ramón Díez de Revenga, Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez, mentioned in that order. He recognized the three of them for their commitment in a legislature that “has not been easy” and that has been marked by DANA and the pandemic. He did not name, however, Antonio Luengo, who was elected senator in the last June 23 elections.

The president also recommended that his advisors always listen to citizens, “work closely with the people,” “be sensitive to their problems” and be not only close but “at their side.” In short, be “close, accessible and transparent”, “fair and firm” and “exemplary” because his, he stressed, is a “Government with values.”

At this point he addressed the relatives of the politicians who will accompany him in this new stage, because they are “the great sufferers” of the absences and invited them to be proud because the people they love most are working for the Region of Murcia.

He asked a lot of work from all the members of his team to successfully complete the task before them: providing solutions to people’s problems. And thus closed an inauguration ceremony that began with the oath of Juan José Pedreño, the Minister of Health, who is repeating this term. As expected, it closed with Vice President Antelo, who swore his oath of office “for Spain,” receiving loud applause from his unconditional supporters and a shout of “Bravo!” out of time.