The candidate of the Popular Party for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, ended the campaign yesterday by calling “to vote next Sunday so that the PP conforms to the necessary majority that allows for a strong, solid government that continues to defend and protecting the million and a half men and women of the Region of Murcia».

In Murcia, López Miras made reference to some statements by the Vox candidate, José Ángel Antelo, in which he said that, if the PP does not commit to modifying the Law for the Comprehensive Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, the PP may be in opposition in the next legislature. So López Miras took the opportunity to warn that Vox “can make the left govern in the Region and that, which is very serious and represents four years of setback, we cannot allow it.”

He asks for the support “of those who voted for the PSOE and feel ashamed to see how Pedro Sánchez kidnaps the PSOE, takes out rapists and agrees with murderers”

The still president of the Community insisted that the Region needs a project like the one presented by his formation. It consists of “continuing to defend and protect the economy and job creation, especially to continue lowering taxes for families and those who create opportunities, to continue making ours the autonomous community of Spain with the lowest taxes.” “Defending and protecting our future involves infrastructure, high speed that is not a botch job like the one that Sánchez has brought us, and water, so that not a single drop of water is cut from the Tajo-Segura transfer,” pointed.

“Dam against sanchismo”



“We need that necessary majority so that we can be the containment dam against Sanchismo in the Region of Murcia and continue to protect and defend quality public health with priority in primary care and education in freedom,” he said.

«Now it is more important than ever to form that necessary majority around the Popular Party, because we are the only way to stop the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez and Podemos in the Region of Murcia. If we vote together we will have that majority to have a strong and solid government that can protect and defend the Region of Murcia », he concluded.

The popular leader defended that his team “has collected the proposals of the people, thinking of solutions to those demands that have been presented to us: we have taken the voice of the PP everywhere, the best project to defend and protect the Region of Murcia.” “We have presented a political project to have a majority government, because it is essential, to protect and defend families, to guarantee real equality for women, to care for our elders, our young people,” he added.

Miras remarked that the popular ones have presented throughout these fifteen days “ideas, projects, measures so that no young person has to leave the best land in the world, because they do not have the training they need, because they cannot find the position of work, employment, the opportunity you want or because you do not have access to decent housing.

The popular candidate spent the last day of the campaign in the three main cities of the Region. In the morning he was in Murcia, where he took stock of the last 15 days. In the afternoon he went to Cartagena, to an event with women together with the mayoral candidate, Noelia Arroyo. And at night he ended the pre-election period in Lorca, his city of origin, together with the head of the list Fulgencio Gil.

There he called on citizens to go vote on Sunday “uniting the vote” and “even if it rains” on election day. In front of the Guerra Theater, accompanied by his first party companions and by his family – his mother was in the first rows – he also asked for the ballot “to center-left voters.”

He addressed “those who voted for the PSOE in the last elections wanting a moderate project that defends all families and leaves no one behind and who today feel ashamed and embarrassed to see how Pedro Sánchez has kidnapped the PSOE and agrees with murderers and getting rapists out of jail.”