The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, insisted that the finalizing the way in which the agreement with the three deputies expelled from Vox is materialized that they facilitated with their vote that the motion of censure presented by Cs and PSOE did not prosper, while they are studying whether it is necessary for them to enter the regional Executive or not and in what way. “It will be as soon as possible when we finalize the way to guarantee that this agreement is fulfilled,” according to López Miras in an interview with ‘La Hora de la 1’, on TVE.

As for whether the deputies expelled from Vox will enter the PP, López Miras indicated that it is a decision that they “must make” but clarified that the PP “opens the doors to all those who believe in this moderate, liberal and center-right project». “We will be delighted that they can join this project that, without a doubt, is the one that has to respond to the problems of the Region and to the leftist governments led by ‘sanchismo’,” he concluded.

Motion of censure in the Murcia City Council



He regretted that last week the motion of censure in the Murcia City Council provided a “bizarre spectacle” because, during the three days before its debate and vote, “they took the four councilors of Cs to a hotel in Madrid in hiding; they were practically kidnapped; they did not tell their relatives where they were. “When someone is totally convinced of what he is going to do and believes in it, he does not need to hide but can walk down the street and give all the explanations he deems appropriate to whoever requires them,” according to López Miras.

In his opinion, Murcia has been the subject of a “political experiment” and a “partisan strategy” by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, “at the highest level.”

López Miras categorically denied having bought votes to save his motion of no confidence. “Not at all; they are the ones who bought the votes, “he reproached. Specifically, he regretted that a “Exchange” that consisted of giving the Murcia City Council to the PSOE and the Presidency of the Community to Cs “With only six deputies and with a testimonial presence in the Governing Council, because the PSOE would have twice as many advisers in the Executive as the orange formation.”

Therefore, he believes that those who “bought the armchairs” were the Socialists, who “tried to buy two Cs deputies in exchange for giving the Presidency to have the Government of the Region.” He noted that estor was not accepted by the “majority” of the deputies of the orange formation, because “four of the six” members of this parliamentary group did not vote in favor of the motion.

«Most of the deputies of the Parliamentary Group Cs informed us that, at night because it was on the edge of curfew, a national leader of Cs arrived in the Region without informing them and without approving it in any governing body of the party and without giving them any kind of participation, “he recalled. This national leader put two motions of censure “on the table” «Already drawn up to exchange with the PSOE and distribute the Murcia City Council and the Community, without any kind of explanation».

The next day, he explains that these deputies «begin to see what is behind: the distribution of armchairs and that, in reality, who is going to govern the Community is the PSOE; that no management or participatory body has made that decision on the part of Cs. ” These Citizens deputies transmitted to López Miras that they understood that they should continue to comply with the 2019 governance agreement, which was “public and transparent, which was based on a long public negotiation through press conferences in which each point of the pact was made public.” “It is an agreement for four years, there was no reason to justify its rupture, and much less for the causes they intended, and much less in a situation of full pandemic and, furthermore, negotiating it during the third wave, which has been lethal in the Region ”, as he reproached.

In his opinion, the Cs deputies who did not support the motion “did not agree on the form or the substance” and believe that they have “a commitment to the entire Region and all Murcians who publicly signed for four years and that it’s accomplishing”. Therefore, he believes that those who tried to break away from that agreement were “two deputies from the orange formation.”

Incorporation of the regional government



When asked if the deputies expelled from Vox who did not support the motion of censure will join the regional government, López Miras recalled that they themselves have stated that they are not part of Vox and that “they are attracted by that liberal, moderate, center-right project and by that opening of doors that the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has commented on different occasions.”

These three deputies, as he recalled, “decided not to support the motion of no confidence and to support the Government that has been working and managing the pandemic for the last two years.” In return, They have asked “evidently” that part of their programmatic agreements can be implemented in the Region. «And there are many points in which we agree, above all, in those that have to do with freedom, with the reduction of taxes and those that radically confront the most extreme left, which is the one that has now reached the Murcia City Council », According to López Miras.

He recalled that they reached an agreement and stipulated to continue meeting to study how these programmatic points can be implemented through the Government of the Region. «And if it is necessary to ensure that compliance that any of its members can be part of the Executive or be in any instance, we won’t have any problem», He guaranteed. Because, in his opinion, “the government of freedom and moderate that remains in the Region of Murcia is much better than a left-wing government supported by Podemos that they wanted to forge through the motion of censure.”

Regarding the possibility that the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano may be in charge of the Ministry of Education, López Miras valued that “we have reached an agreement in which we have committed to developing part of their programmatic points with which they were presented in the elections and on which we agree.” “Now we are in the part of seeing how we guarantee that these agreements can be fulfilled,” according to López Miras, who insisted that one of the options is that they can be incorporated into the Executive.

When asked about the possibility of the Government of the Region becoming the first regional Executive in which the “extreme right” enters, López Miras pointed out that he does not like to introduce “qualifiers” to matches that “can lead to confusion». «In the first place, you are referring to the Vox party, which of course has my legitimate respect as a constitutional party and which has been elected by the citizens; Like the Podemos party, which I think is really the radical left and it worries me a lot, even like those who are supported by the votes of ETA’s relatives, Bildu, on whom the Government of Spain relies and no one is torn the garments ».