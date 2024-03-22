This Friday El Paso Blanco displayed the power of the Roman Empire in the Friday of Sorrows procession with three fast galloping chariots. The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, held the reins of the first of them, who played the role of Emperor Theodosius I 'The Great' and surprised the crowd with the management of the four-horse harness. López Miras is closely linked to the Paso Blanco and comes out every Holy Thursday as a passer-by on the throne of Cristo del Rescate. He also belongs to the Brotherhood of the Curia and this Passion Saturday he will carry the throne of the Virgin of Soledad through the streets of the town. historic, but it is the first time that he dares to be a charioteer. He made his debut in the Rome group, one of the most emblematic due to the impetuosity of the chariots in the main race on Juan Carlos I Avenue.

Theodosius was emperor between 279 and 395 AD and was the last to rule the entire Roman world. On the mantle worn by the president of the Region in the procession there is a medallion made in 1935 under the artistic direction of Emilio Felices. It represents the bust of the god Apollo embroidered in 29 shades of green silk. This piece, of great symbolism for the brotherhood, will undergo restoration in the coming months with a subsidy granted by the Autonomous Community.

The chariot of Theodosius was followed at a gallop to lift the public from their seats by those of the emperors Octavian and Licinius. The power of Rome was also present in its cavalry, the first equestrian group that went out in procession in 1856, and which preceded the chariot of Flavius ​​Valerius Constantine. He paraded in a purple cloak and with the angel of victory perched on a gold cross, as a symbol of his conversion to Christianity.

The procession continued with the group of Saint Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine. The character processed in an imperial chair carried by 24 slaves led by her foreman and flanked by four feather holders. The empress was preceded by ten standard bearers with the representation of the cross. The entire group is inspired by Byzantine decoration.

There was no shortage of demons riding the Antichrist, characterized in a spectral manner. They rode on black horses and escorted Emperor Domitian in his imposing chariot more than 12 meters long, in which the forces of evil were represented, inspired by the architecture of Gothic cathedrals. The Antichrist wears the largest mantle of Holy Week, it is made of black velvet, is embroidered in silk and was designed in 1973 by the painter Manuel Muñoz Barberán.

The brotherhood's anthems, 'El Tres' and 'Guapa', were performed over and over again by the bands, provoking the public's delirium while the three flags were waved amidst cheers and applause.