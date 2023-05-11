The head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, asked the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez to urgently call a Conference of Presidents to solve the lack of water “at once”, through collaboration between administrations, Community sources reported. López Miras sent Sánchez a letter in which he requests said meeting “because the drought and the increase in costs is exceptional right now, but the water deficit and the inequality of the Spaniards to access that resource in the same conditions is a problem structural”.

The Community is going to send the Ministry a report in which the losses caused by water shortages in crops in the Region are estimated at at least 71.5 million euros. López Miras once again called for a National Hydrological Plan “which should already be approved”, because “it would provide a solution not only to the current situation, but also to the structural need for water that Spaniards have. “We are facing a situation that cannot be resolved with smokescreens,” he said, referring to the central government. For López Miras, “the only thing that the central government has done in terms of water for four years has been to cut 50 percent of the Transfer, and now, when this exceptional situation arrives, they only want to put patches with unilateral decisions and electoral measures” . The spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, added that they have been demanding that the Government of Pedro Sánchez approve “a drought decree for almost a year. Now, it seems that he has realized the importance of this problem.

Government refusal



At the request of López Miras, the Government will not convene a Conference of Presidents due to the drought during the electoral period, said the minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez. She stated that both in terms of drought and water, the Government has been in dialogue “permanently throughout the entire legislature.” In this way she justified that the Government is not going to convene a Conference of Presidents requested by some regional leaders precisely in the electoral period that “is not the most appropriate to hold this type of meeting” that is based on the previous agreement.

The president of the CEOE demands a State pact on water and warns that the field is “very touched”

During his speech at the IV International Expansion Forum, the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, advocated a State pact for water, which would ensure this fundamental good, and for the equality of Spaniards before it. “It is not just a government issue. It has to be led by the Government, of course, but I think that all the political parties have to be here, and here they have to stop being selfish and start really talking about what needs to be talked about, but without any complexes,” he said. opined. He said that this State pact is necessary, among other things, because agriculture and livestock are “very touched” and, in addition to taking some measures that are “necessary”, you have to “sit down and talk.”