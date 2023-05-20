Saturday, May 20, 2023, 5:49 p.m.



The campaign for the regional elections next Sunday 28-M took the Popular Party candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, to Mazarrón this Saturday, where he ate with supporters. Miras highlighted that “to close the door to tension and circus, a necessary majority is needed to work to improve people’s lives, to protect and defend families, to bet on economic growth and to help young people to that they have a more hopeful future”, which “is only possible with a government of the Popular Party”.

Miras also made reference to the suspension of the electoral debate on Friday in which the candidates of the five parties with the most votes participated. Arrived at Ecuador, the act was canceled when Podemos did not comply with a resolution of the Electoral Board that forced it to cede its space to Más Región. «They turned what should be a democratic debate into a circus; And the alternative to that is a moderate government, which manages rigorously,” she said, referring to her training, which is what “closes the door to extremism.”

The candidate concluded by asking the citizens of the Region to vote: «Today, more than ever, it is necessary to unite the vote around the PP, which represents the party of management, normality, stability, because, if we divide it , Pedro Sánchez and his partners from Podemos, will be the ones who win ».