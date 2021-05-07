The president exchanges views with the former mayor, who this week said that in these six years he missed a government in the capital
The leadership of the Popular Party in the Region likes El Pulpito, a well-known restaurant located in the Plaza de Santa Catalina in the capital. There it was where the controversial photo was taken that implied that the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, could have skipped the n
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#López #Miras #eats #Camera #days #criticism #Ballesta
Leave a Reply