The president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras (PP), was convinced this Saturday that the current central government is not going to address the reform of regional financing because Pedro Sánchez “is only focused on what affects him politically.”

In an appearance before the media after attending the inauguration of Juanma Moreno as president of the Andalusian Government in Seville, López Miras indicated that regional financing “is an essential state issue for Spaniards, but Sánchez is not in matters of state”, but in what affects him “politically”.

The president of the Region of Murcia added that the regional financing system “is the root and pillar on which the financing of all social policies and the welfare state is based, and the current model is discriminating” against some Spaniards against to others.

López Miras added that Andalusia or Murcia are two of the communities most “harmed” by the current financing system and insisted that the Government should now call the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council, but that “is not focused” on that Pedro Sanchez.