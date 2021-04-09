The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, valued this Friday that the regional government emerged from the political storm caused by the motion of censure “is more stable than the previous one” that he shared with Citizens. Thus, the Chief Executive trusts that, after completing the organization charts of the different ministries in the Governing Council this Friday, the Autonomous Administration will start operating at full capacity “in what really interests the citizens”, that it is nothing other than the management of the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Remember that it was not he who lit the fuse of this political farce that has put the Region in the focus of national news.

A sample of that stability that Miras presumes will be the imminent approval of the Community Budgets for 2021, which will allow the regional Executive to have an additional 600 million euros to spend. The public accounts are missing “some technical details” to be approved by the Governing Council and start their journey in the Assembly. A journey that will be much easier after being expelled from Ciudadanos with control of the parliamentary group. This maneuver prevents the PSOE and the official part of Cs from falling into the temptation of torpedoing the Government from the legislature by delaying ‘sine die’ the budget processing.

In this sense, the president acknowledged that Francisco Álvarez had informed him of his intention to resign as Minister of Employment to be a spokesperson in the Assembly to replace Juan José Molina, squire of Ana Martínez Vidal: “He understood that we were in a complicated situation for Murcia from the socio-sanitary and economic point of view, so he believed that his responsibility was to do everything possible to guarantee the parliamentary stability of the Government, “said López Miras at Finca Buenavista, where he attended the presentation of the Gastronomic Capital of the Region of Murcia.

The truth is that the Executive has it within reach to govern with tranquility the two years that remain in the legislature. You can pass the roll in the Assembly with the votes of the 16 deputies of the PP, the four sections of Citizens – as long as Alberto Castillo abandons the abstention and goes on to take sides – and the three expelled from Vox.

“Worried and busy”



That is why López Miras does not see the need to call early elections, as requested by the rest of the parties, from the PSOE to More Region through Vox, what remains of Cs and Unidas Podemos. “The regional government is concerned and busy managing the pandemic, and have budgets as soon as possible for the management of those 600 million euros that we will have more. The concerns of the citizens are there, “he said when asked if he thinks of dissolving the Assembly and calling regional elections.

In this sense, the general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, insisted that the political situation in the Region is unsustainable and would only have two solutions: “Political ethics, which involves the resignation of this failed government, or democratic bleach, which it is the call for elections ».