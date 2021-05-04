The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, considers that «there is no room for any kind of political assessment ”on the lawsuit being prepared by the Prosecutor’s Office against the Community because the report sent to the Public Ministry was prepared by an official and is of a “technical” nature.

López Miras responded in this way when asked about the fact that the Murcia Region Prosecutor’s Office is preparing a lawsuit against the Community Council of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, considering that it did not act against the companies responsible for polluting the Mar Menor. “I believe that we have given the appropriate explanations from the Ministry,” according to López Miras, who recalled that, When the request of the Prosecutor’s Office arrived, the Community began the investigation of that file to respond.

“The official who is responsible for making that instruction prepares the report, which is sent back to the Prosecutor’s Office, so there is little room for political evaluations on that,” he settled. In his opinion, It is a “technical and official report that responds to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

When asked how long it took that report to reach the Public Ministry, López Miras insisted that when the request arrived, the investigation of the file began. “There is an official who is in charge of carrying out the investigation, who makes this report in the time he deems necessary and, once he has made the report with the necessary provisions, returns it to the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said. “As you understand, in a matter between the Prosecutor’s Office, the instructor of the file who is an official, I think there can be few evaluations from politicians,” he concluded.