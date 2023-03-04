The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, held a meeting this Saturday morning with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican, where he conveyed his “firm commitment to the family and the defense of life.” “Families must continue to be the fundamental pillar that sustains our society, and we must protect them with actions and safeguard such necessary values ​​as love, respect and equality,” he explained.

The president presented the pontiff with some representative details of the Region of Murcia such as a silver and mother-of-pearl medal of the Virgen de la Fuensanta, patron saint of Murcia, made by hand by a Murcian goldsmith; a silver painting of the Virgen de la Caridad, patron saint of Cartagena, and a pontifical coat of arms of Pope Francis, embroidered in silk by the Lorca Association of Embroiderers. He has also presented the Holy Father with some typical monastic sweets: Salzillo cake and Santa Beatriz de Silva cake, made by the Franciscan Conceptionists of Murcia. All present are, in the words of López Miras, “symbol of how much the Region of Murcia and its people offer the world.”

The bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, was also present at the meeting. Likewise, and prior to that private audience, the Pontiff also greeted the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, and the Big Brother of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of Vera Cruz, Luis Melgarejo.

López Miras transferred to Pope Francisco “the deep gratitude on behalf of the Region of Murcia for having the opportunity to be received” and confirming “the interest that he has shown at all times in knowing much more about our land.” Likewise, during the meeting, the president of the Community invited the Holy Father “to get to know the Region of Murcia, be with its people and live the Christian tradition, especially during the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz, which will be celebrated in 2024”. .

The bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, received a special request from the pontiff: that during the Jubilee Year of the Vera Cruz de Caravaca the priests take special care of the sacrament of Confession. “The Holy Father has asked me to ask the priests to collaborate so that those who make the pilgrimage to Caravaca find the help of confession and forgiveness, that the priests collaborate because people need to find God’s mercy,” Lorca said. plans.

At the end of the audience, the bishop stated that the meeting was very relaxed: “The Holy Father has been close and very funny, he has a captivating smile.” A relaxed conversation in which there was also time to talk about Easter and football.

On the other hand, López Miras informed the Holy Father that the Government of the Region of Murcia is going to activate 160,000 euros in emergency funds destined to support those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, to help those who need it most and be in solidarity with those who have lost everything.