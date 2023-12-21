The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, published this Thursday through his social networks a video with which he congratulates all citizens on Christmas. In it, the head of the regional Executive is seen setting up a typical Christmas nativity scene and his voice is heard in off-screen inviting us to “imagine a nativity scene created together.”

Throughout the sequence, López Miras describes what that nativity scene should look like, while he places the pieces and intersperses images of different points in the Region such as the Cathedral of Murcia, the port of Cartagena, the Basilica of the Santísima and Vera Cruz de Caravaca, the castle of Lorca or the Mar Menor.

During his presentation, the president of the Community explains that it is “a nativity scene with people who know how to get the best from their land and care about delivering it in perfect condition to those who come after; a land bathed by clear and luminous waters, from which life emanates and which are a source of sustenance for its inhabitants” and adds that “this nativity scene must guard a monumental heritage, a reflection of the welcoming spirit of a generous people with centuries of multicultural history.” ».

“The inhabitants of that nativity scene must be unique people, devoted to local cuisine, which is an essential feature of their identity, and they know how to enjoy life,” says López Miras, who highlights that “the members of that nativity scene are part of a great united, cohesive family that looks to the future with hope” and assures that “we have built this nativity scene together and it is called the Region of Murcia.”

«And there is nothing like celebrating Christmas with family and the best place to do it than our home. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” concludes the president in his Christmas greetings.