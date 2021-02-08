The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, advanced that this week “there are more municipalities that will have reduced the incidence of extreme risk” and that, therefore, they will be able to open their terraces, although he has confirmed that the perimeter closure of all municipalities will continue because the Region is above a cumulative incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and that is extreme risk according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In an interview with the Ana Rosa program on Tele 5, López Miras recalled that every Monday, depending on how the incidence evolves, the restrictions are relaxed. «Last Monday five municipalities were able to open the terraces in the hospitality industry and this week there are more municipalities that will have reduced the incidence of extreme risk that will be able to open their terraces», He confirmed.

López Miras recalled that the Region was the community with the fewest deaths in the first and second waves, although in this third wave “the incidence has been much higher and the number of deaths has tripled.”

Right now you have recognized that the situation in hospitals is “very complicated”, although “income is declining.” All in all, ICUs continue with a “complicated” situation because the lag is ten days with respect to hospital discharges.

He also highlighted that the measures are “working” and the Region has lowered infections by 40% in the last week, so that Murcia is already below the national average in terms of infections. However, he urged to be “prudent” because the situation in the ICU “is still very complicated.”

Regarding the restrictions put in place, he acknowledged that it is “normal” for the population to make a “mess” because it is “incomprehensible that there is no one in command in the national government” and that the Ministry of Health, at least, ” I am not giving common guidelines so that 17 different responses are not given to a threat that is global.

When asked about the doses that will reach the Region from the AstraZeneca laboratory, López Miras said he was “very concerned” with Pedro Sánchez’s vaccination plan. “And I say the vaccination plan of President Sánchez because he announced it alone, as if it were his own, and without counting on the autonomous communities,” he lamented.

He criticized that, in more than a month of vaccination, Only 76,000 vaccines have reached the Region. “To give you an idea, during the first five days of the last flu campaign, in the Murcia Region 130,000 Murcians were vaccinated,” he recalled. Therefore, demanded the arrival of more vaccines, and believes that it is important that the Ministry authorize and start the vaccination of people over 80 years old, who are the most vulnerable who are at home.

The leader of the regional Executive praised that the Region was the first community to put the two doses in all residences for the elderly and all residences for people with disabilities, and this week will also be the first autonomy to conclude the administration of the two doses to all front-line health personnel.

Interterritorial Council



When asked by the Interterritorial Health Council that will take place this Wednesday, he pointed out that the incidence is already decreasing and it is no longer “appropriate” to ask for the same thing as three weeks ago, when the Region requested common measures to advance the curfew.

Thus, this week it is going to ask the central government to make arrangements with the EU so that more vaccines arrive, that they authorize the vaccination of those over 80 years of age, which “is essential”, and that the Government of Spain “now take action against new variants of the virus.”

“We’re very concerned about the new variables of the virus, such as the British, Brazilian or South African, whose expansion capacity is much greater than the variants we had until now “, according to López Miras, who warns that, if before the transmission of the virus was uncontrolled in a matter of days, now it will be “within hours”.

Thus, he believes that the central government has to allow the autonomous communities to «more agile mechanisms before these new variants which are unknown but which, according to the scientists tell us, are more contagious, ”he explains.

Refering to Easter, acknowledged that it has “assumed” that there will be no holidays. In addition, he believes that public officials “have to transmit it to society so that false expectations are not generated.” And, he adds, “there cannot be Holy Week as there has been until now, and there cannot be celebrations or processions, because saying otherwise is generating false expectations.”

In addition, he is concerned “to make society feel that the situation is improving and they can relax prevention measures.” Warned that “There are still very hard months to fight the coronavirus” and “we are only going to achieve it with precautionary measures, with prudence and with vaccination.”

Resignation of Villegas



When asked by the former Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, who resigned due to the controversy generated by his vaccination, recalled that it is a healthcare professional of “recognized prestige” and he believes he has done a “good job” during these ten months.

“He made a decision interpreting that protocol, he understood that, once all the residences, centers for people with disabilities and first-line health facilities were vaccinated, they should protect against outbreaks from being generated in all the personnel of the Health department”, according to You look.

For this reason, he recalls that “the cleaning service, the trackers and also the health workers who are part of the direction of the Health department were vaccinated; He took responsibility for that decision and resigned, “he said.

Bárcenas case



Regarding the pending lawsuits of the ex-treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas, the also president of the PP of the Region of Murcia has wanted to value it “beyond the opportunity of pointing out this trial”, because “Coincidentally, whenever there is an electoral process there is some judicial procedure”.

In addition, it assessed the situation “beyond the fact that the Spanish legal system allows those defendants to lie as a defense strategy, and that Mr. Bárcenas is already on trial and serving a sentence for having committed criminal acts.”

“We feel tremendously angry, upset and outraged», According to López Miras. “And when I say we, I mean the generation that is right now in the leadership of the PP: Mr. Casado, Mr. García Egea or myself,” he said.

“We are people who, when these events that Bárcenas accuses happened, were not even in the PP and we were not engaged in politics,” according to López Miras. Therefore, he acknowledged that they feel “uncomfortable talking about this issue; We do not like that we can be related to this type of person and with this type of performance ».

“We have nothing to do with this, because we have come precisely to the PP and politics to banish these practices,” said López Miras, who believes that “little else” can do “beyond condemn, reproach and prosecute these actions.”