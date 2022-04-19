The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced yesterday that, according to the preliminary data available to the Community, this Easter could be “the best” in terms of tourist occupation of the entire historical series.

“The data indicates that we may be in the best Holy Week of the entire historical series in terms of tourist occupation in the Region,” said the Chief Executive, after noting that figures relating to large cities are yet to be received.

Thus, he indicated that nine cruise ships passed through Cartagena these holidays, with more than 7,300 tourists on board, while the occupancy of the International Airport of the Region exceeded 83%, with more than 29,000 registered passengers.

According to the regional president, these “more than positive” data contribute to this Holy Week becoming “the best in history” in terms of tourist occupation in the Region. On the other hand, López Miras has insisted that his government “is the first to claim the AVE already” because “what nobody understands, what is unfortunate, what is incongruous is that the AVE arrived in Seville 30 years ago” , while Murcia, the seventh largest city in Spain, still does not have this medium.

“If with the lack of tools and infrastructure we have we manage to be where we are and be, for example, this Easter, one of the main tourist destinations, imagine if we had the same opportunities as the rest of the Spanish,” he argued.

In line, he also indicated that, “if the Region of Murcia were treated the same as the rest of the autonomous communities, of course we would have no limits and we would be much more competitive” and, therefore, “I will not stop demanding what is good for the Region of Murcia and that the central government is not doing.

Likewise, he insisted that “one of the keys” is to increase the number of hotel beds and have “higher quality” tourist infrastructure so that “tourists with a higher purchasing power can come.”

Financing reform



On the other hand, the regional president advocated a reform of the autonomous financing model that is governed by “justice, equality and equity” to guarantee that “all Spaniards receive the same for their health, their education and their social policies ».

To questions from the media, after learning that the pact for the modification of the system will not take place in this legislature, López Miras indicated that he is due to the citizens of the Region of Murcia and that, therefore, he will fight for a system based on equality. “There are no games here. I am going to defend that the citizens of the Region of Murcia are treated with justice, equality and fairness, ”said the Chief Executive.