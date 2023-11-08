The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, condemned this Wednesday the incidents that occurred on Tuesday in the demonstrations against the amnesty law called in Madrid and Murcia. Asked about this matter in Lorca, he said that “they seem very bad to me, we do not have to go around with duplicities and ambiguities” because “the images that we saw yesterday of the demonstration on Ferraz Street cannot be repeated and must be condemned.”

He said he was sure that the 7,000 people who gathered “do not feel represented by those who carried out those illegal acts” but clarified that “that is not an excuse nor does it serve to justify anything.” According to López Miras, “you cannot defend the law by breaking the law” and added that “we have to say loud and clear that you cannot go to a rally or a demonstration with pre-constitutional symbols, with a banner, the largest in the rally.” , which said something like that the Constitution destroys the nation and we have to condemn that there cannot be racist, xenophobic shouts or wishing for the death of anyone.

The president of the Region condemned the attacks on journalists and the coercion of the media and assured that a journalist was attacked at the rally held yesterday in Murcia. “This cannot happen and if we are ambiguous and try to justify it this cannot end well.”

He said he understood the indignation of many Spaniards because the socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, “wants to be president of the Government by breaking the equality of Spaniards, giving privileges to criminals compared to the rest of the Spaniards” and considered it a “shameful spectacle” that “the number three of the PSOE is in Brussels sitting waiting for Carles Puigdemont, a fugitive from justice to tell him what his boss has to swallow.

According to López Miras, “you have to go out into the streets to say what you think but peacefully” and announced that his party has called a rally on Sunday at 12 noon against the amnesty and the undermining of the constitutional order.