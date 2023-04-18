The president of the Region of Murcia and leader of the PP in the Community, Fernando López Miras, made public on Tuesday afternoon his candidacy for the upcoming elections on May 28. The electoral committee has given its approval to the list for the Regional Assembly for the next municipal and regional elections.
None of the expelled from Ciudadanos who have been part of the López Miras Executive since the motion of censure promoted by Cs and PSOE is not on the list.
In the top ten positions on the list are, as already published by LA VERDAD, the journalist Carmen Conesa; the former vice president of Full Inclusion Spain Santiago López; the current mayoress of San Pedro, Visitación Martínez, and the family doctor Antonio Martínez Pastor.
Also included among the top positions are the Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Alberto Marín; the head of the Ministry of Social Policy, Concepción Ruiz Caballero; the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño; the popular spokesman in the Regional Assembly, Joaquín Segado, and the deputy and First Secretary in the Assembly, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar.
From the Popular Party they assured that the candidacy for the next elections has a “marked municipal accent” by incorporating more than 30 candidates representing the municipalities of the Region.
-
1
FERNANDO LOPEZ MIRAS
-
2
CARMEN MARIA CONESA NIETO
-
3
SANTIAGO LOPEZ NOGUERA
-
4
MARTINEZ MARTINEZ VISITATION
-
5
ANTONIO MARTINEZ PASTOR
-
6
LUIS ALBERTO MARIN GONZALEZ
-
7
CONCEPTION RUIZ CABALLERO
-
8
MARCOS ORTUÑO SOTO
-
9
JOAQUIN SEGADO MARTINEZ
-
10
MARIA DEL CARMEN RUIZ JÓDAR
-
eleven
MIRIAM GUARDIOLA SALMERON
-
12
SONIA CARRILLO MARBLE
-
13
MIGUEL ANGEL MIRALLES GONZÁLEZ-CONDE
-
14
VICTOR MARTINEZ-CARRASCO GUZMAN
-
fifteen
MARINE LIGHT LORENZO GEA
-
16
ANTONIO LANDABURU CLARES
-
17
ISABEL MARIA SANCHEZ RUIZ
-
18
CARLOS ALBALADEJO ALARCÓN
-
19
JESUS CANO MOLINA
-
twenty
MARIA LUISA CASAJÚS GALVACHE
-
twenty-one
RAMON SANCHEZ PARRA SERVET
-
22
MARIA LUISA RAMON MEROÑO
-
23
MARIA DEL CARMEN PELEGRÍN GARCÍA
-
24
MARIA DE LOS ANGELES ROMAN BLAYA
-
25
ALFONSO FERNANDO CERON MORALES
-
26
SONIA RUIZ SCRIBE
-
27
JOSEFA CARREÑO ARIAS
-
28
PEDRO JOSÉ RUIPEREZ MOMPEÁN
-
29
ROCIO MARTINEZ FRANCO
-
30
FRANCISCO JAVIER MARTINEZ PEREZ
-
31
MERCEDES BERNAL GOMARIZ
-
32
ANTONIO HERNANDEZ MEGIAS
-
33
JUAN PEDRO VERA MARTINEZ
-
3. 4
SALVADOR CANOVAS GARCIA
-
35
OLAYA HERNANDEZ ALARCÓN
-
36
ELISEO BLAYA JIMENEZ
-
37
FLORENTINO RUBIO MUÑOZ
-
38
MARIA ALCOLEA CASTILLO
-
39
ISABEL MARIA SARMIENTO GOMEZ
-
40
FRANCISCO JAVIER ALCALA JARA
-
41
FRANCISCO JAVIER MARTINEZ ROBLES
-
42
LAURA MONERA BALDÓ
-
43
ZAIDA VAZQUEZ LOZANO
-
44
PASCUAL HORTELANO BERMUDEZ
-
Four. Five
ARSENIO PACHECO ATIENZA
substitutes
-
S1. EDUARDO LOPEZ MARTINEZ
-
S.2 MARÍA AMORÓS GONZÁLEZ
-
S.3 ANTONIO SANCHEZ ESTEVE
-
S.4 PABLO FLORES CARRETERO
-
S.5 ROSA MARÍA LÓPEZ MARTÍNEZ
-
S.6 CARMEN MARÍA MUÑOZ ESPALLARDO
