The president of the Region of Murcia and leader of the PP in the Community, Fernando López Miras, made public on Tuesday afternoon his candidacy for the upcoming elections on May 28. The electoral committee has given its approval to the list for the Regional Assembly for the next municipal and regional elections.

None of the expelled from Ciudadanos who have been part of the López Miras Executive since the motion of censure promoted by Cs and PSOE is not on the list.

In the top ten positions on the list are, as already published by LA VERDAD, the journalist Carmen Conesa; the former vice president of Full Inclusion Spain Santiago López; the current mayoress of San Pedro, Visitación Martínez, and the family doctor Antonio Martínez Pastor.

Also included among the top positions are the Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Alberto Marín; the head of the Ministry of Social Policy, Concepción Ruiz Caballero; the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño; the popular spokesman in the Regional Assembly, Joaquín Segado, and the deputy and First Secretary in the Assembly, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar.

From the Popular Party they assured that the candidacy for the next elections has a “marked municipal accent” by incorporating more than 30 candidates representing the municipalities of the Region.

Check the names of the candidacy

1 FERNANDO LOPEZ MIRAS 2 CARMEN MARIA CONESA NIETO 3 SANTIAGO LOPEZ NOGUERA 4 MARTINEZ MARTINEZ VISITATION 5 ANTONIO MARTINEZ PASTOR 6 LUIS ALBERTO MARIN GONZALEZ 7 CONCEPTION RUIZ CABALLERO 8 MARCOS ORTUÑO SOTO 9 JOAQUIN SEGADO MARTINEZ 10 MARIA DEL CARMEN RUIZ JÓDAR eleven MIRIAM GUARDIOLA SALMERON 12 SONIA CARRILLO MARBLE 13 MIGUEL ANGEL MIRALLES GONZÁLEZ-CONDE 14 VICTOR MARTINEZ-CARRASCO GUZMAN fifteen MARINE LIGHT LORENZO GEA 16 ANTONIO LANDABURU CLARES 17 ISABEL MARIA SANCHEZ RUIZ 18 CARLOS ALBALADEJO ALARCÓN 19 JESUS ​​CANO MOLINA twenty MARIA LUISA CASAJÚS GALVACHE twenty-one RAMON SANCHEZ PARRA SERVET 22 MARIA LUISA RAMON MEROÑO 23 MARIA DEL CARMEN PELEGRÍN GARCÍA 24 MARIA DE LOS ANGELES ROMAN BLAYA 25 ALFONSO FERNANDO CERON MORALES 26 SONIA RUIZ SCRIBE 27 JOSEFA CARREÑO ARIAS 28 PEDRO JOSÉ RUIPEREZ MOMPEÁN 29 ROCIO MARTINEZ FRANCO 30 FRANCISCO JAVIER MARTINEZ PEREZ 31 MERCEDES BERNAL GOMARIZ 32 ANTONIO HERNANDEZ MEGIAS 33 JUAN PEDRO VERA MARTINEZ 3. 4 SALVADOR CANOVAS GARCIA 35 OLAYA HERNANDEZ ALARCÓN 36 ELISEO BLAYA JIMENEZ 37 FLORENTINO RUBIO MUÑOZ 38 MARIA ALCOLEA CASTILLO 39 ISABEL MARIA SARMIENTO GOMEZ 40 FRANCISCO JAVIER ALCALA JARA 41 FRANCISCO JAVIER MARTINEZ ROBLES 42 LAURA MONERA BALDÓ 43 ZAIDA VAZQUEZ LOZANO 44 PASCUAL HORTELANO BERMUDEZ Four. Five ARSENIO PACHECO ATIENZA