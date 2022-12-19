Fernando López Miras, this Monday, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the AVE in Murcia. / the Moncloa

The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, affirmed this Monday that with the arrival of the AVE in Murcia “we finally open a door to the future and the development of our land”, in what he described as “a day of celebration and gratitude without any kind of reservation or objection. During the institutional act on the occasion of the inauguration of the Madrid-Murcia High Speed ​​line, which was presided over by King Felipe VI, López Miras stressed that “we are going to squeeze” the AVE, and highlighted the “emotion” of the citizens of the Region for “a long-awaited historical milestone”.

The regional president also asked that this inauguration “is not a full stop, but a full stop”, so that “Cartagena and Lorca join this flow of opportunities as soon as possible”, and also so that “the extension of the Mediterranean Corridor to Almería”.

The event was attended, among other authorities, by the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez; the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig; and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sanchez, whom López Miras thanked for her attendance.

The head of the regional Executive stresses that “we are going to squeeze” this infrastructure “that we needed so much”



For the head of the regional Executive, this December 19, 2022 “which remains for history” would not have been possible “without the collaboration of all: engineers, workers, public companies, social groups, business groups, citizens and all administrations ». Thus, the arrival of the AVE represents “the culmination of collective progress and many years of projection, planning and drafting projects” to achieve the infrastructure “that we needed so much,” he added.

High speed, recalled López Miras, “has always been claimed by the Region of Murcia, because we are convinced of our possibilities, and because we want to compete on equal terms with other destinations in our environment.” Looking back, he assured, “we see that such a backbone and transforming work of society was worth it.”

“Absolute transformation” of connections



“Today we are celebrating an extraordinary event, but it is only the first step for the railway transformation of the Region of Murcia, which in its own right will be a great communication hub for all of Spain and Europe,” said the president, who emphasized that the AVE “will be at the service of the citizens of the Region for generations and will mean a total and absolute transformation of our connections”. However, to achieve this transformation, the infrastructure “must be used to the fullest of its capacity.”

He asks that the inauguration “be a point and followed” so that “Cartagena and Lorca join this flow of opportunities as soon as possible”



In order to continue strengthening the railway infrastructure, López Miras also requested “to go beyond high speed in medium and long distance”, with “more state-of-the-art commuter trains to any point in the Region of Murcia and the neighboring provinces”. . The president highlighted the importance of these trains, “which provide an essential service in the daily movements of thousands of people.”

Finally, the president closed his speech by recalling that this inauguration represents “a great day for the Region of Murcia and for Spain”, and he especially thanked Felipe VI for his presence in Murcia, “as in all the great events in our history”. López Miras conveyed to the King “the affection and loyalty of the people of Murcia, who are proud to contribute to making our country great and to strengthen the ties of union and harmony among all Spaniards.”