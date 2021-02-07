The president of the PP of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has defended this Sunday, in a match ceremony held electronically to support the ‘popular’ candidate in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, the option of the PP against those who are “determined that Catalonia is not a land of opportunities not even for those who were born there.”

In the event in which he participated, in addition to Fernández, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the regional presidents of the PP of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas; Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, and Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

López Miras has affirmed that for Murcians “Catalonia is very important” and recalled that, in another time, many Murcians went there looking to prosper and found a community where “they felt welcomed.” Now, he added, “some are determined that Catalonia is not a land of opportunities not even for those who were born there.”

The Murcian president has valued the message of the candidate Alejandro Fernández, “who has been the only one who has spoken of the Catalans.” “The Catalans want the same as any other person who lives in another territory, tranquility, opportunities to develop, a place to pay low taxes or where to choose the education of their children and that is precisely what the PP offers,” he added.

In this sense, he highlighted, in a regional key, that “more than 95% of Murcia choose their children’s school” and that before the pandemic “Murcia was one of the three Autonomous Communities that led economic growth.”

“That is the legitimation of the PP, the one that President Casado has imposed. He is the one who promotes these policies throughout Spain and Alejandro Fernández is the most honest proposal for Catalonia ”, he concluded.