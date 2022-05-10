EP Murcia Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:32



The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, appealed to the unit of the Spanish Levante to defend the maintenance of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and prevent “the central government’s roadmap, which involves the end of this infrastructure, from leaving go ahead. We are not going to allow the PSOE to close it », he remarked.

«We cannot allow the PSOE to close the Transfer as all its leaders have already said they want to do. We are going to do whatever is necessary, we are going to unite, we are going to fight, we are going to work, to vindicate, to demand; we are going to go to the end and use all the tools available to us », he said.

López Miras assured that he is not surprised by the statements of the socialist leaders against the Tajo-Segura Transfer, because the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, already said in 2018 in Albacete, according to Miras, that “the objective of the PSOE at the national level is to put end to transfers. Therefore, “they are saying it clearly, they are not deceiving anyone,” he says.

Faced with this scenario, the head of the regional Executive indicated that the territories of the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia must remain “united” in order to “prevent the PSOE and the central government from carrying out their plans” to “close” an infrastructure that “is employment for thousands of families, is development, is growth and is to produce 70% of the fruit and vegetables that Spain exports.”

Thus, he advanced that his Government will use all the tools, “the political, the institutional, the legal, the administrative”, all those that “are necessary”, to prevent “the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, the spokesperson minister or the mayor of Toledo do what they have already said publicly that they want to do, which is to close the Tagus-Segura.