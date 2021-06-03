The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, stressed yesterday, in Cartagena, that the report made at the request of a commission of the Congress of Deputies, which qualifies him as a turncoat, is an “unfounded” attempt to “discredit the Region of Murcia and the Popular Party ». In his opinion, it is a writing “that does not have any route” and that has been prepared to “cover the ridiculousness of the motion of censure” in the Regional Assembly.

The report of the Stability Pact Commission has Rafael Ibáñez Reche as its rapporteur and establishes that the three deputy expelled by Ciudadanos for not supporting the motion of censure against López Miras in March, are turncoats because they disobeyed his party. Furthermore, the brief adds that they made a profit; all three are advisers.

López Miras influenced, at the conclusion of the Governing Council held in Cartagena, that the editor of the study was a deputy of the United Left and is still linked to this political formation. He recalled that there is also an “affective relationship” that casts shadows on his objectivity since he was married to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero. He also indicated that the PP refused his participation in the report for these reasons and was ignored. For this reason, he questioned the neutrality of the drafting process.

“This role has been done with subjective evaluations from an instance that is neither judicial, nor administrative nor related to a commission of political parties,” said López Miras. “And it has been with clearly political intentions” and “to cover the shame of the central government and the PSOE on other issues,” he concluded.