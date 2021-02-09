The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, assured yesterday that the measures adopted to stop the third wave are “working” and the Region has lowered infections by 40% in the last week and is already below the national average regarding contagions. However, he urged to be “prudent” because the situation in the ICU “is still very complicated.” In an interview on a national television station, López Miras called it “incomprehensible that there is no one in command in the national government” and that the Ministry of Health, at least, “is not giving common guidelines so that they are not given 17 different responses to a threat that is global.

On the other hand, he said he was “very concerned” with Pedro Sánchez’s vaccination plan “because he announced it alone, as if it were his own, and without counting on the autonomous communities,” he lamented. And he requested authorization to begin vaccinating people over 80 years of age.

He also expressed concern about “the new variables of the virus, whose expansion capacity is much greater than the variants we had so far, and asked the central government” more agile mechanisms of action.