The president of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, considers that the Government of Spain should give a “strong, urgent, immediate” response and, in addition, “politics”, to what happened in the autonomous city of Ceuta. And “of course”, he assures that the Government of the Region of Murcia “will be at the side, showing all the institutional loyalty that the Government of Spain needs for that response.”

In a contact with the media during the official opening ceremony of the 41st International Tourism Fair (Fitur) and when asked about the situation in Ceuta, López Miras pointed out that there is no concern because “It is not a migratory question, but a diplomatic one, of course, and a political one”.

“Of course, we do see with expectation and concern what is happening and what will be the response of the Government of Spain to the Government of Morocco,” said the President of the Murcia Executive.