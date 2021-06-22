EP Murcia Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 2:24 PM

The president of the regional Executive,

Fernando López Miras, attacked the pardons of the ‘procés’ prisoners and considered that “it is not possible” that the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, “subject territorial unity, our rule of law and the real coexistence of all Spaniards only for their personal and political interest and for maintaining the pacts that they led to the presidency of the Government ».

“I can not disagree more,” said López Miras, who considered that it is something that ”

weakens the State and a full democracy such as Spanish democracy». Likewise, he believes that “it weakens the separation of powers, which is the basis of the rule of law by which Spain is governed.”

Likewise, he believes that “it cannot be that Pedro Sánchez and that the central government are going to pardon criminals who have tried to break, who have attacked the unity of Spain and who have misappropriated public funds,” he declared.

«And he is going to pardon them when not only do they not regret it, but they say that,

If they get out of jail, they will try again», According to López Miras answered in a contact with the media and when asked about this matter. In his opinion, this is going to be “a big problem” that “is going to affect the coexistence of all Spaniards and the territorial unit.”

For this reason, he hopes that the appeal raised by some political parties, including the PP, will be resolved and pardons avoided. “It is nonsense, an outrage that responds only to the interest of the Prime Minister,” he concluded.